Watch: Blockbuster drug Humira has new competition. Here's why that matters

  Alex Hogan
  Ed Silverman

By Alex Hogan and Ed Silverman Feb. 13, 2023

Alex Hogan/STAT

Humira has been the world’s best-selling medicine since it arrived on the market in 2002. Now, it is finally getting competition with the release of Amgen’s biosimilar drug, Amjevita. Humira’s main patent expired in 2016, but a byzantine patent saga has kept other drugmakers from offering their own version of the monoclonal antibody used to treat conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s disease.

In this video, STAT senior writer and Pharmalot columnist Ed Silverman breaks down the convoluted world of pharmacy benefit managers, formularies, and a legal maneuver called “patent thicketing” that controls how much patients pay for this beneficial treatment.

Alex Hogan

Alex Hogan

Senior Multimedia Producer

Alex Hogan coordinates video production and STAT Brand Studio projects.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

