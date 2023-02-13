 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
Health
Pharmalot
STAT+
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Pharmalittle: Sanofi R&D head unexpectedly steps down; U.K. tax rate criticized after AstraZeneca locates plant in Ireland

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Feb. 13, 2023

Reprints
Alex Hogan/STAT

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to another working week. We hope the weekend respite was relaxing and invigorating, because that oh-so familiar routine of online meetings, phone calls, and deadlines has predictably returned. But what can you do? The world, such as it is, continues to spin. So we are trying to nudge it in a good direction by quaffing a few cups of stimulation. We are starting with bananas Foster. As always, please feel free to join us. Meanwhile, we have assembled the latest list of interesting items to help you get started on the day. We hope your journey is productive and meaningful. Best of luck, and do keep in touch. …

Sanofi says its global head of research and development, John Reed, is stepping down after shareholders criticized the development pipeline, saying it needs to offer new growth prospects beyond the best-selling Dupixent drug, Reuters notes. Reed, who joined the drugmaker in 2018 from Roche, will be leaving “to pursue a new opportunity outside Sanofi,” according to a company statement. Dietmar Berger, who is chief medical officer and global head of development at Sanofi, will take over from Reed on an interim basis, while Sanofi searches for a permanent successor. Sanofi’s R&D activity was criticized after falling behind other suppliers in the race for a Covid-19 vaccine. Reed’s tenure was marked by some big successes as well as setbacks, STAT writes.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

With $520 million in hand, two entrepreneurs try to…
With $520 million in hand, two entrepreneurs try to upend the biotech funding model
Johnson & Johnson poaches Sanofi’s top R&D executive
Johnson & Johnson poaches Sanofi’s top R&D executive
5 important ways Henrietta Lacks changed medical science
5 important ways Henrietta Lacks changed medical science
Pharmalittle: Biotech is in shake-out mode; Sanofi R&D head…
Pharmalittle: Biotech is in shake-out mode; Sanofi R&D head jumps to Johnson & Johnson
With $520 million in hand, two entrepreneurs try to…
With $520 million in hand, two entrepreneurs try to upend the biotech funding model
Watch: Blockbuster drug Humira has new competition. Here’s why…
Watch: Blockbuster drug Humira has new competition. Here’s why that matters

Recommended Stories