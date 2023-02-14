Pharmalittle: Biotech is in shake-out mode; Sanofi R&D head jumps to Johnson & Johnson

Rise and shine, everyone, another busy day is on the way. We can tell by the volume of traffic passing by the Pharmalot campus and the escalating pace at which the official mascot is barking at assorted neighbors and creatures. There is only one thing to do when this happens — fire up the coffee kettle to make some cups of stimulation. Our choice today is Vermont maple walnut, and we invite you to join us. After all, the neurons can always use a little extra help. Meanwhile, here are a few tidbits to help you along, and we hope you have a smashing day and conquer the world. And remember, do keep in touch. We enjoy telegrams and postcards as much as the next person. …

The biotech industry is in shake-out mode after the ranks of public drug developers swelled in recent years amid an IPO boom, Bloomberg News tells us. A scrum for capital among the expanded pool of companies and the make-or-break nature of clinical trials drove a contraction in the number of public biotechs last year, with some scooped up by larger rivals while others shuttered. As the sector stabilizes after last year’s slump, a divergence in fortunes is taking center stage. The total number of publicly traded biotechs contracted in 2022 after years of expansion, according to Wedbush Securities analysts.