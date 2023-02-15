 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
Health
STAT+
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

In about-face, Moderna vows Americans won’t have to pay for its Covid-19 vaccine

  • Ed Silverman
  • Sarah Owermohle

By Ed Silverman and Sarah Owermohle Feb. 15, 2023

Reprints
black background, moderna vial
RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images

In an unexpected shift, Moderna has decided not to ask Americans to pay for its Covid-19 vaccine, a move that follows intense criticism over initial plans to charge $110 to $130 per dose after the company pivots from government contracts to commercial distribution.

The vaccine maker released a brief statement that it “remains committed” to ensuring everyone in the U.S. has access to its Covid-19 shot, regardless of whether they have health insurance coverage. For those lacking sufficient insurance, the company will tap a patient assistance program. “Everyone in the U.S. will have access to Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine regardless of their ability to pay,” the company said.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Authors Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Sarah Owermohle

Sarah Owermohle

Washington Correspondent

Sarah Owermohle is a Washington correspondent at STAT, reporting on the Biden administration’s health goals, federal health policy and politics.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

The X-waiver for buprenorphine prescribing is gone. It’s time…
The X-waiver for buprenorphine prescribing is gone. It’s time to spread the word
FDA approves first blood sugar monitor without finger pricks
FDA approves first blood sugar monitor without finger pricks
Biogen, having ‘lost its way,’ looks to drug launches…
Biogen, having ‘lost its way,’ looks to drug launches for Alzheimer’s and depression for return to…
Pharmalittle: Biden administration pitches three drug-pricing experiments; GSK kept…
Pharmalittle: Biden administration pitches three drug-pricing experiments; GSK kept quiet on Zantac cancer risk
A rare Marburg outbreak sparks a race against time…
A rare Marburg outbreak sparks a race against time to test vaccines and drugs
Pharmalittle: Biotech is in shake-out mode; Sanofi R&D head…
Pharmalittle: Biotech is in shake-out mode; Sanofi R&D head jumps to Johnson & Johnson

Recommended Stories