Pharmalittle: Biden administration pitches three drug-pricing experiments; GSK kept quiet on Zantac cancer risk

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the middle of the week. Congratulations on making it this far and remember there are only a few more days until the weekend arrives. So keep plugging away. After all, what are the alternatives? While you ponder the possibilities, we invite you to join us for a delightful cup of stimulation. Our choice today is gingerbread, for those tracking this sort of thing. And remember that no prescription is required. So no need to calculate rebates. Meanwhile, here is the latest menu of tidbits to help you on your way. Have a wonderful day and please do stay in touch. …

Over four decades, GSK chose to keep quiet on the cancer risks of the recalled heartburn medication Zantac, Bloomberg BusinessWeek reports. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration considered the cancer risks when approving the drug, but the company did not share a critical study. Over the years, GSK also backed flawed research designed to minimize concerns and chose not to routinely transport and store the medication in ways that could have eased the problem. The drug was pulled from the U.S. market in 2020 amid concerns over the unacceptable levels of a potential human carcinogen known as NDMA.