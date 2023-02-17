 Skip to Main Content
Government watchdog calls for stronger oversight of for-profit research review boards

  Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Feb. 17, 2023

decentralized clinical trials concept illo
Adobe

The federal government needs to boost its oversight of the institutional review boards that approve scientific studies and protect clinical trial participants, especially since more for-profit companies are taking running these reviews, a report from a government watchdog warns.

Also known as ethics committees, institutional review boards occupy a crucial, but behind- the-scenes role in ensuring clinical studies are conducted properly. Federal regulations require certain research conducted on humans to first win approval from such a board. The committees therefore have the authority to approve a study, require modifications, or reject proposed research if the risk to participants is too great.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Recommended Stories