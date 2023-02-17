French court hands Novartis and Roche another win in battle over antitrust allegations involving eye drug

A French appeals court has overturned a record fine levied three years ago against Novartis and Roche for allegedly engaging in anti-competitive practices, the second time this month the companies defeated a country’s antitrust authorities.

The Autorité de la Concurrence, France’s competition watchdog, had accused Roche and Novartis of abusing their dominant position to sell a drug used to treat age-related macular degeneration to the detriment of an older and cheaper treatment. At the time, the agency imposed a fine worth a combined $528 million against the companies.