Pharmalittle: Pfizer scraps half of participants in Lyme vaccine trial over quality issues; Ginkgo CEO may have possible conflict of interest

Pfizer discontinued a significant percentage of participants in the U.S. who had been enrolled in a Phase 3 study testing a vaccine against Lyme disease due to violations of good clinical practice at certain trial sites run by a third party, STAT says. The company, which is developing the vaccine along with Valneva, maintained that the decision was not due to any safety concerns with the vaccine and was not prompted by any adverse event reported by participants. The decision affects nearly half of the total amount of people who were recruited for the trial, which remains ongoing at other sites not operated by the third party, and Pfizer continues to enroll new participants at those sites.