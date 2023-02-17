 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
First Opinion
STAT+
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Feb. 17, 2023

Reprints
Pharmalot Coming/Going STILL
Alex Hogan/STAT
a man wearing sunglasses, smiling at the camera, behind the wheel of a car
Chris Jewell (Courtesy)

Hired someone new and exciting? Promoted a rising star? Finally solved that hard-to-fill spot? Share the news with us, and we’ll share it with others. That’s right. Send us your changes, and we’ll find a home for them. Don’t be shy. Everyone wants to know who is coming and going.

And here is our regular feature in which we highlight a different person each week. This time around, we note that Cartesian Therapeutics hired Christopher Jewell as chief scientific officer. Over the past decade, he has been a professor at the University of Maryland, where he worked on new vaccines and immunotherapies.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

5 ways to address the shortage of health care…
5 ways to address the shortage of health care workers
The haunting brain science of long Covid
The haunting brain science of long Covid
The X-waiver for buprenorphine prescribing is gone. It’s time…
The X-waiver for buprenorphine prescribing is gone. It’s time to spread the word
First non-immunosuppressive drug approved for a rare and deadly…
First non-immunosuppressive drug approved for a rare and deadly kidney disease
Government watchdog calls for stronger oversight of for-profit research…
Government watchdog calls for stronger oversight of for-profit research review boards
FDA approves first treatment for leading cause of blindness…
FDA approves first treatment for leading cause of blindness in older people

Recommended Stories