Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

Chris Jewell (Courtesy)

And here is our regular feature in which we highlight a different person each week. This time around, we note that Cartesian Therapeutics hired Christopher Jewell as chief scientific officer. Over the past decade, he has been a professor at the University of Maryland, where he worked on new vaccines and immunotherapies.