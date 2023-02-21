 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
STAT+
Pharma
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Pharmalittle: Cystic fibrosis patients caught in battle between pharma and insurers; Merck Covid pill fails to prevent infection among household members

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Feb. 21, 2023

Reprints
Alex Hogan/STAT

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to another working week. Like many on this side of the pond, we are returning from an extended weekend respite, which we hope was invigorating and relaxing, thanks to a holiday. Now, though, the time has come to return to the usual routine of deadlines, meetings and online calls. But what can you do? The world, such as it is, keeps spinning. So time to give it a nudge in a better direction with a cup of delicious stimulation. Our choice today is an old standby, hazelnut creme. Please feel free to join us. Meanwhile, here is the latest list of interesting items for you to digest. We hope your day is meaningful and productive. And of course, do keep in touch. …

A growing number of cystic fibrosis patients and their families are getting caught in the middle of a grinding, behind-the-scenes struggle that is taking place between pharmaceutical companies and health insurers across the U.S. in response to the rising cost of prescription medicines, STAT explains. At issue are copay accumulators, which insurers use to blunt copay assistance offered by drug companies. In response, Vertex Pharmaceuticals reduced its annual copay assistance for its cystic fibrosis treatments — from approximately $100,000 a year to $20,000 — apparently the first time that a pharmaceutical company has taken such a drastic step.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

How I found ‘Trips Ahoy’ and ‘Blackberry Diesel’ ‘weed’…
How I found ‘Trips Ahoy’ and ‘Blackberry Diesel’ ‘weed’ vapes in a state where marijuana is…
Experts weigh in on potential health hazards posed by…
Experts weigh in on potential health hazards posed by chemicals in Ohio train derailment
DaVita faces another probe over ties to kidney care…
DaVita faces another probe over ties to kidney care charity
Lawmakers urge U.S. patent office to scrutinize Merck over…
Lawmakers urge U.S. patent office to scrutinize Merck over ‘abuse’ of the system
Pharmalittle: Looming abortion pill ruling could undermine drug approval…
Pharmalittle: Looming abortion pill ruling could undermine drug approval system; Medicare says no to changing Alzheimer’s…
Its founder hopes to reverse aging, but first Tally…
Its founder hopes to reverse aging, but first Tally Health wants to test how fast your…

Recommended Stories