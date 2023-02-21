 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
STAT+
Pharma
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Dutch group sues AbbVie for human rights violations stemming from Humira pricing

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Feb. 21, 2023

Reprints
Humira
David J. Phillip/AP

A Dutch public interest group has filed a lawsuit claiming AbbVie breached a duty to human rights by using unfair and excessive pricing to bolster sales of its Humira drug and dominate the market at the expense of the health care system in the Netherlands.

In making its case, the Pharmaceutical Accountability Foundation argued AbbVie allegedly overcharged the Dutch health care system by up to $1.2 billion by “abusing” its position in the marketplace and keeping prices high. The company sold approximately $2.3 billion worth of Humira in the Netherlands between 2004 and 2018, when its patents provided a monopoly.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

How I found ‘Trips Ahoy’ and ‘Blackberry Diesel’ ‘weed’…
How I found ‘Trips Ahoy’ and ‘Blackberry Diesel’ ‘weed’ vapes in a state where marijuana is…
Experts weigh in on potential health hazards posed by…
Experts weigh in on potential health hazards posed by chemicals in Ohio train derailment
The X-waiver for buprenorphine prescribing is gone. It’s time…
The X-waiver for buprenorphine prescribing is gone. It’s time to spread the word
DaVita faces another probe over ties to kidney care…
DaVita faces another probe over ties to kidney care charity
Lawmakers urge U.S. patent office to scrutinize Merck over…
Lawmakers urge U.S. patent office to scrutinize Merck over ‘abuse’ of the system
Pharmalittle: Looming abortion pill ruling could undermine drug approval…
Pharmalittle: Looming abortion pill ruling could undermine drug approval system; Medicare says no to changing Alzheimer’s…

Recommended Stories