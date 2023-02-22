Pharmalittle: Lilly diabetes drug back on shelves after two-month shortage; AbbVie sued for human rights violations over Humira pricing

Rise and shine, everyone. The middle of the week is upon us. Have heart, though. You made it this far, so why not hang on for another couple of days, yes? And what better way to make the time fly than to keep busy. So grab that cup of stimulation — our flavor today is mocha marshmallow — and get started. Meanwhile, do keep us in mind if you hear anything saucy. Our in-basket has been outfitted to accept postcards and telegrams. Have a smashing day. …

Eli Lilly says that all doses of its new Mounjaro diabetes drug are now available after social-media enthusiasm about weight-loss benefits sparked a two-month-long shortage, Bloomberg News tells us. The drug was approved in the U.S. last May to help people with type 2 diabetes control their blood sugar levels. Mounjaro is part of a group of diabetes treatments known as GLP-1s that have shown outsize potential for weight loss. Some of the drugs, including Mounjaro, are being recommended by doctors for weight loss even though they have not been explicitly approved as an obesity treatment in a common practice known as off-label prescribing.