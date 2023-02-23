Pharmalittle: Looming abortion pill ruling could undermine drug approval system; Medicare says no to changing Alzheimer’s drug restrictions

Top of the morning to you, and a fine one it is. Despite the gloomy, gray skies hovering over the Pharmalot campus, our spirits are as sunny as can be. After all, as the Morning Mayor once intoned, “Every new day should be unwrapped like a precious gift.” So while you tug on the ribbon, we will fire up the coffee kettle for another cup of stimulation. Our choice today is filled with the aroma of fresh blueberries. Please feel free to join us. Meanwhile, we have assembled the latest list of interesting items to help you get going. We hope your day is meaningful and productive. And, of course, do stay in touch. …

An ultra-conservative federal judge, appointed by former President Trump, is presiding over a closely watched case challenging regulatory approval of mifepristone — and if he sides with the anti-abortion groups that filed the lawsuit, the decision could potentially set a sweeping precedent that could undermine the infrastructure for evaluating all drugs, STAT explains. Some worry a ruling that undoes U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of mifepristone could open the door to any third party challenging a class of medicines that might be politically unpopular — from Covid-19 vaccines and weight loss medications, to HIV pills and sickle cell treatments.