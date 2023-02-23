Canadian drug price board member resigns over government failure ‘to support real change’

A member of a Canadian agency that has been working to rein in prices for prescription medicines has resigned and accused the government of failing to follow through on its commitment while acquiescing to pharmaceutical industry objections.

In a blistering letter, Matthew Herder stepped down from the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board in response to ongoing delays in implementing new regulations designed to update a decades-old framework for challenging prices set by drug companies. The regulations were originally scheduled to go into effect three years ago.