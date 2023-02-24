Pharmalittle: Moderna pays NIH for Covid vaccine technique; first trial over Zantac cancer claims is postponed

And so, another working week will soon draw to a close. Not a moment too soon, yes? This is, you may recall, our treasured signal to daydream about weekend plans. Our agenda is still shaping up, but we expect to promenade with the official mascot, catch up on our paperwork and hold our weekly listening party with Mrs. Pharmalot (the rotation will include this, this and this). And what about you? Depending upon your location, this may be an opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors, but if not, you could curl up in front of the telly and binge-watch or dive into an e-book. Of course, it is never too early to plan a spring break. Or reach out to someone special. Well, whatever you do, have a grand time. But be safe. Enjoy, and see you soon. …

The first scheduled trial over claims that GSK’s Zantac heartburn drug caused cancer, which had been set to begin Monday, was postponed, likely by several months, Reuters reports. The case, brought by California resident James Goetz, is now expected to go to trial in June or July, though no date has yet been set. Goetz alleged he developed bladder cancer from taking Zantac, and his case will offer an early test of how cancer claims may fare in state courts, where tens of thousands of cases are filed. A federal judge in December tossed all of the Zantac cases in federal court, some 50,000, after finding the opinions of expert witnesses linking Zantac to cancer were not backed by sound science.