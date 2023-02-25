 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
Coronavirus
Pharma
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

U.S. trade rep urged not to sanction countries if they sidestep patents on Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman Feb. 25, 2023

Reprints
Vertex Pharmaceuticals - sunset
Bill Sikes/AP

Several leading advocacy groups are asking the U.S. Trade Representative not to sanction or pressure four countries — Brazil, Ukraine, South Africa, and India — if the governments grant requests from cystic fibrosis patients to sidestep or revoke patents on a pricey medicine.

The move comes after the patients and their families last month took the unusual step of petitioning their governments due to ongoing frustration that they are unable to access a Vertex Pharmaceutical treatment. They cited both the high price of the medicine, known as Trikafta, and the patenting strategies pursued in different countries around the world by the company.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

The FDA has cleared the first home flu and…
The FDA has cleared the first home flu and Covid test — but its maker just…
Amid fentanyl crisis, first-of-its-kind study to evaluate expanded methadone…
Amid fentanyl crisis, first-of-its-kind study to evaluate expanded methadone access
Experts weigh in on potential health hazards posed by…
Experts weigh in on potential health hazards posed by chemicals in Ohio train derailment
Hospital systems’ investment income perked up at end of…
Hospital systems’ investment income perked up at end of 2022
How Eric Lander’s sharp elbows spurred MIT’s Nancy Hopkins…
How Eric Lander’s sharp elbows spurred MIT’s Nancy Hopkins to start a gender revolution
Government antitrust officials consider letting physician-owned hospitals expand
Government antitrust officials consider letting physician-owned hospitals expand

Recommended Stories