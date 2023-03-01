 Skip to Main Content
Pharmalittle: Eli Lilly cuts prices for some insulin products; congressional committee opens probe into PBMs

  Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman March 1, 2023

Alex Hogan/STAT

Rise and shine, everyone. The middle of the week is upon us. Have heart, though. You made it this far, so why not hang on for another couple of days, yes? Besides, consider the alternatives. And what better way to make the time fly than to keep busy. So grab that cup of stimulation — our choice today is Jack Daniel’s (yes, this is a real flavor) — and get started. Meanwhile, do keep us in mind if you hear anything interesting. After taking a sick day, we are reopening our inbox and look forward to receiving your postcards and telegrams. Have a smashing day …

Eli Lilly, one of the largest makers of insulin, maintained it would make dramatic cuts to the prices of several of its older insulin products in an effort to lower costs for consumers whose insulin is not fully paid for by insurance, STAT reports. The company also expanded its program to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 for people who do have health insurance. The moves come amid a public and political uproar over the price of insulin and harsh criticism of Lilly and other insulin makers. Previous efforts by these companies have been largely viewed as insufficient and failed to blunt controversy around the issue.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

