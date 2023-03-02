 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
Biotech
Health
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Medicare Part D plans authorized opioid prescriptions for cancer pain — to people without cancer

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman March 2, 2023

Reprints
Subsys box
Richard Hollawell

A U.S. government watchdog found that Medicare drug plans improperly authorized thousands of prescriptions for certain powerful opioids over a recent four-year period, a failure that cost taxpayers $86 million as the opioid crisis was raging across the country.

Between July 2015 and December 2019, Medicare Part D plans covered more than 7,500 prescriptions for so-called TIRF opioid painkillers, which contain fentanyl and are administered through the nose or mouth. The opioids were approved by U.S. regulators for managing breakthrough cancer pain, which is a sudden increase in pain beyond the usual chronic suffering felt by cancer patients.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

CRISPR patent fight redux? A new battle is brewing…
CRISPR patent fight redux? A new battle is brewing among biotechs over next-gen gene-editing tools
Experts weigh in on potential health hazards posed by…
Experts weigh in on potential health hazards posed by chemicals in Ohio train derailment
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Pharmalittle: Eli Lilly cuts prices for some insulin products;…
Pharmalittle: Eli Lilly cuts prices for some insulin products; congressional committee opens probe into PBMs
Eli Lilly cuts prices for some insulin products, but…
Eli Lilly cuts prices for some insulin products, but some are wary
CRISPR patent fight redux? A new battle is brewing…
CRISPR patent fight redux? A new battle is brewing among biotechs over next-gen gene-editing tools

Recommended Stories