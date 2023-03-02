Medicare Part D plans authorized opioid prescriptions for cancer pain — to people without cancer

A U.S. government watchdog found that Medicare drug plans improperly authorized thousands of prescriptions for certain powerful opioids over a recent four-year period, a failure that cost taxpayers $86 million as the opioid crisis was raging across the country.

Between July 2015 and December 2019, Medicare Part D plans covered more than 7,500 prescriptions for so-called TIRF opioid painkillers, which contain fentanyl and are administered through the nose or mouth. The opioids were approved by U.S. regulators for managing breakthrough cancer pain, which is a sudden increase in pain beyond the usual chronic suffering felt by cancer patients.