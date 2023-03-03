FDA cites Cipla for placing important manufacturing records in the trash

File this under: “What were they thinking?”
Cipla, which is one of the world’s largest generic drug manufacturers, was recently cited by inspectors from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a litany of violations at a plant in India. But one problem stood out: the company failed to properly keep important manufacturing records and, instead had loaded bags paper scraps onto a truck and stored other bags that were earmarked for shredding.
