FDA cites Cipla for placing important manufacturing records in the trash

  Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman March 3, 2023

Photo of a pile of black trash bags.
Adobe

File this under: “What were they thinking?”

Cipla, which is one of the world’s largest generic drug manufacturers, was recently cited by inspectors from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a litany of violations at a plant in India. But one problem stood out: the company failed to properly keep important manufacturing records and, instead had loaded bags paper scraps onto a truck and stored other bags that were earmarked for shredding.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

