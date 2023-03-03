Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

Leena Gandhi (Courtesy)

And here is our regular feature in which we highlight a different person each week. This time around, we note that NextPoint Therapeutics hired Leena Gandhi as chief medical officer. Previously, she worked at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, where she was director of the Center for Cancer Therapeutic Innovation.