 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
Biotech
Health
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman March 3, 2023

Reprints
Pharmalot Coming/Going STILL
Alex Hogan/STAT
a photo of woman with dark hair in a bob cut, wearing a floral print light shirt and dark pants. she's turned toward the camera and smiling with her hands on a white kitchenaid blender
Leena Gandhi (Courtesy)

Hired someone new and exciting? Promoted a rising star? Finally solved that hard-to-fill spot? Share the news with us, and we’ll share it with others. That’s right. Send us your changes, and we’ll find a home for them. Don’t be shy. Everyone wants to know who is coming and going.

And here is our regular feature in which we highlight a different person each week. This time around, we note that NextPoint Therapeutics hired Leena Gandhi as chief medical officer. Previously, she worked at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, where she was director of the Center for Cancer Therapeutic Innovation.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

What the dogs of Chernobyl can teach us about…
What the dogs of Chernobyl can teach us about life at the edge
FDA cites Cipla for placing important manufacturing records in…
FDA cites Cipla for placing important manufacturing records in the trash
Same patient, same drug, same insurer — coverage denied
Same patient, same drug, same insurer — coverage denied
Esperion Therapeutics’ statin alternative reduces heart attack risk. Is…
Esperion Therapeutics’ statin alternative reduces heart attack risk. Is that enough to save the company?
An mRNA vaccine for cancers associated with HPV shows…
An mRNA vaccine for cancers associated with HPV shows promise in mice
As a U.S. agency denies permits to import monkeys…
As a U.S. agency denies permits to import monkeys for research, industry starts pushing back

Recommended Stories