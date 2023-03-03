 Skip to Main Content
Pharmalittle: How Lilly’s cuts will affect other efforts to lower insulin prices; pharma rebukes U.K. over clawbacks

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman March 3, 2023

Alex Hogan/STAT

And so, another working week will soon draw to a close. Not a moment too soon, yes? This is, you may recall, our treasured signal to daydream about weekend plans. Our agenda is a decidedly low-key affair. We look forward to promenading with the official mascot, binge-watching in front of the telly, and holding our weekly listening party (the rotation includes this, this and this). And what about you? Spring is edging closer, so this may be an opportunity to get a head start on cleaning out your castle. You could slow down and catch up on your reading, plan an overdue getaway, or simply chart the rest of your life. Well, whatever you do, have a grand time. But be safe. Enjoy, and see you soon. …

Now that Eli Lilly slashed the price for some of its insulin products, the moves raised questions about what will happen to other efforts to provide low-cost insulin, Kaiser Health News explains. Civica, a nonprofit, plans to begin selling biosimilar insulin for roughly $30 per vial by 2024 — $5 more than the new price of Lilly’s generic insulin. And the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. plans to sell low-cost insulin. But drug=pricing experts predict Lilly’s moves will not undercut those efforts. And these other initiatives to bring lower-cost insulin to market, in turn, would put pressure on Lilly to keep its prices down.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

