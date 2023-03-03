 Skip to Main Content
As a U.S. agency denies permits to import monkeys for research, industry starts pushing back

  Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman March 3, 2023

Macaque
JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP/Getty Images

In a little-noticed move, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently began denying company requests to import certain monkeys from Cambodia for use in early-stage drug research. Now, the pharmaceutical industry is trying to push back by lobbying Congress.

The National Association for Biomedical Research argues the situation is a “crisis,” with 60% of the supply of non-human primates “critical” to early-stage research now out of reach. So the trade group, which advocates for using animals in pharmaceutical research, is organizing a letter-writing campaign to urge members of Congress to “quickly secure the U.S. supply chain” without interruption.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

