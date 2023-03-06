Pharmalittle: Walgreens won’t dispense abortion pills in several states; Lilly avoids paying Medicaid rebates with insulin price cuts

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to another working week. We hope the weekend respite was relaxing and invigorating, because that oh-so familiar routine of online meetings, phone calls, and deadlines has returned. But you knew this would happen, yes? After all the world, such as it is, keeps spinning no matter what. So time to give it a nudge in a better direction with a cup or three of stimulation. Our choice today is bananas Foster. Please feel free to join us. Meanwhile, here is the latest menu of tidbits to help you get started on your journey, which we hope is meaningful and productive. Best of luck and, of course, do stay in touch. …

A two-part message is permeating the halls of medicine and the fabric of society, sliding into medical school lectures, pediatrician offices, happy hours, and social feeds: Obesity is a chronic biological disease — and it is treatable with a new class of medications, STAT explains. The condition has long been framed as a result of poor lifestyle decisions and a failure of willpower — eating too much and exercising too little. But a new generation of highly effective obesity medications, and the overt and subtle messaging from the pharmaceutical companies making them, are starting to change the narrative.