 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
The Obesity Revolution
Health
First Opinion
STAT+
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Pharmalittle: Walgreens won’t dispense abortion pills in several states; Lilly avoids paying Medicaid rebates with insulin price cuts

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman March 6, 2023

Reprints
Alex Hogan/STAT

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to another working week. We hope the weekend respite was relaxing and invigorating, because that oh-so familiar routine of online meetings, phone calls, and deadlines has returned. But you knew this would happen, yes? After all the world, such as it is, keeps spinning no matter what. So time to give it a nudge in a better direction with a cup or three of stimulation. Our choice today is bananas Foster. Please feel free to join us. Meanwhile, here is the latest menu of tidbits to help you get started on your journey, which we hope is meaningful and productive. Best of luck and, of course, do stay in touch. …

A two-part message is permeating the halls of medicine and the fabric of society, sliding into medical school lectures, pediatrician offices, happy hours, and social feeds: Obesity is a chronic biological disease — and it is treatable with a new class of medications, STAT explains. The condition has long been framed as a result of poor lifestyle decisions and a failure of willpower — eating too much and exercising too little. But a new generation of highly effective obesity medications, and the overt and subtle messaging from the pharmaceutical companies making them, are starting to change the narrative.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

New weight loss drugs are changing the narrative on…
New weight loss drugs are changing the narrative on obesity, with a push from pharma
Esperion Therapeutics’ statin alternative reduces heart attack risk. Is…
Esperion Therapeutics’ statin alternative reduces heart attack risk. Is that enough to save the company?
Experts weigh in on potential health hazards posed by…
Experts weigh in on potential health hazards posed by chemicals in Ohio train derailment
BridgeBio’s treatment for genetic cause of dwarfism accelerates growth…
BridgeBio’s treatment for genetic cause of dwarfism accelerates growth in small study
In North Carolina, a small hospital deal poses big…
In North Carolina, a small hospital deal poses big antitrust questions
After its drug was shown to prevent heart attacks,…
After its drug was shown to prevent heart attacks, what’s next for Esperion?

Recommended Stories