Pharmalittle: Biden proposes expanding Medicare drug-price negotiation; Weight Watchers moves into obesity drug market

The White House will propose raising taxes on Americans earning more than $400,000 and reducing what Medicare pays for prescription drugs in an attempt to ensure that the health-care program for seniors is funded for the next two decades, STAT writes. The plan would give the administration authority to negotiate what price the federal government pays for more drugs than the limited number approved as part of Democrats’ legislative package last year, while also speeding up the process for negotiations. The prescription drug changes would bring in an added $200 billion for Medicare and also cap co-pays for some generic drugs to $2 per prescription per month.