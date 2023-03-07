 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
Health
The Obesity Revolution
Biotech
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Pharmalittle: Biden proposes expanding Medicare drug-price negotiation; Weight Watchers moves into obesity drug market

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman March 7, 2023

Reprints
Alex Hogan/STAT

Top of the morning to you, and a fine one it is. Shiny and clear blue skies are enveloping the noisy Pharmalot campus this morning, where commuter traffic is motoring by and the official mascot is scurrying about for creatures. As for us, we are busy foraging for interesting items and, of course, quaffing some cups of stimulation. Our choice today is Mardi Gras, which goes nicely with hamentaschen. Feel free to join in. Meanwhile, here is the latest menu of tidbits. We hope you have a grand day or, at least, survive. And if you do, by all means, keep in touch. …

The White House will propose raising taxes on Americans earning more than $400,000 and reducing what Medicare pays for prescription drugs in an attempt to ensure that the health-care program for seniors is funded for the next two decades, STAT writes.  The plan would give the administration authority to negotiate what price the federal government pays for more drugs than the limited number approved as part of Democrats’ legislative package last year, while also speeding up the process for negotiations. The prescription drug changes would bring in an added $200 billion for Medicare and also cap co-pays for some generic drugs to $2 per prescription per month.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

How one medical school became remarkably diverse — without…
How one medical school became remarkably diverse — without considering race in admissions
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Pharmalittle: FDA head wants to get rid of advisory…
Pharmalittle: FDA head wants to get rid of advisory panel votes; premature-birth drug is finally withdrawn
Controversial drug for premature birth is withdrawn by manufacturer…
Controversial drug for premature birth is withdrawn by manufacturer after battle with FDA
In Theranos’s backyard, a health tech leader takes another…
In Theranos’s backyard, a health tech leader takes another crack at better blood tests
Q&A: Califf on obesity drugs, advisory panels, and how…
Q&A: Califf on obesity drugs, advisory panels, and how threats hurt recruitment at FDA

Recommended Stories