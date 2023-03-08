 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
Health
The Obesity Revolution
Biotech
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Pharmalittle: FDA head wants to get rid of advisory panel votes; premature-birth drug is finally withdrawn

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman March 8, 2023

Reprints
Alex Hogan/STAT

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the middle of the week. Congratulations on making it this far, and remember there are only a few more days until the weekend arrives. So keep plugging away. After all, what are the alternatives? While you ponder the possibilities, we invite you to join us for a delightful cup of stimulation. Our choice today is caramel apple, a sweet treat. By all means, please feel free to join us. Your neurons may thank you. Meanwhile, we have assembled the latest list of items of interest to help you get started on your day, which we hope will be meaningful and productive. And of course, do keep in touch. The inbox is open and eager to receive all sorts of secrets. …

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration commissioner would like to get rid of voting at the end of advisory committee meetings “as much as possible,” STAT reports. “The most important thing to me about the advisory committees is that the purpose is not to take a vote on the approval of a product,” says FDA Commissioner Robert Califf. The voting is “a habit, it’s not a requirement, and it’s not very useful. I’d like more advisory committees to be about the thinking about the field and the intervention that’s being assessed, not so much the approval decision. That’s an FDA decision, not an advisory committee decision.”

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

How one medical school became remarkably diverse — without…
How one medical school became remarkably diverse — without considering race in admissions
By cutting insulin prices, Eli Lilly avoids paying big…
By cutting insulin prices, Eli Lilly avoids paying big Medicaid rebates
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Controversial drug for premature birth is withdrawn by manufacturer…
Controversial drug for premature birth is withdrawn by manufacturer after battle with FDA
Pharmalittle: Biden proposes expanding Medicare drug-price negotiation; Weight Watchers…
Pharmalittle: Biden proposes expanding Medicare drug-price negotiation; Weight Watchers moves into obesity drug market
In Theranos’s backyard, a health tech leader takes another…
In Theranos’s backyard, a health tech leader takes another crack at better blood tests

Recommended Stories