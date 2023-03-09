Pharmalittle: Pharmacies are battlegrounds in the abortion debate; Lilly Alzheimer’s drug failed to prevent memory loss in study

Rise and shine, folks, another busy day is on the way. Already, there was a burst of activity here on the Pharmalot campus, where the official mascot stared down a delivery person and then nearly cornered a furry creature running across the grounds. As for us, we are diligently brewing another cup of stimulation — we are back to blueberry cobbler — as we review our growing to-do list. No doubt, you can relate. So no time to dilly dally. Here are some items of interest to help you along on your own merry way. Have a smashing day and do keep us in mind when something interesting arises. …

An experimental Eli Lilly drug failed to prevent memory loss in a study of healthy older people with a high risk of developing clinical Alzheimer’s disease in one of the first studies aimed at stopping symptoms before they start, The Wall Street Journal writes. The drug was no better than a placebo over about 4½ years of treatment at slowing patients’ decline in areas including memory and the ability to plan and complete tasks. The drug was tested in more than 1,100 people between ages 65 and 85 with no signs of cognitive problems but who had clumps of amyloid protein in their brains. The failure was expected by some in the Alzheimer’s field after the drug failed in previous studies.