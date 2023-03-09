 Skip to Main Content
Insulin for $20 a vial? Sanders pushes bill for price caps on the diabetes treatment

  Ed Silverman

March 9, 2023

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) introduced a bill that would place a $20 cap on all insulin.

Now that Eli Lilly is cutting prices on some of its insulin products, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is seeking to build on that momentum and has introduced a bill that would place a $20 cap on all insulin, a move designed to drastically lower costs for millions of Americans.

The legislation — dubbed the Insulin for All Act — would prohibit all insulin manufacturers from charging more than $20 per vial. In explaining the move, Sanders noted that Lilly did not reduce prices on all of its insulin products and that the other two big suppliers of the lifesaving diabetes treatment — Sanofi and Novo Nordisk — have not committed to lowering their prices.

Ed Silverman

