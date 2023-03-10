 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
The Obesity Revolution
Health
STAT+
Biotech
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Pharmalittle: New York officials press pharmacy chains over abortion pill; Sanders pushes bill for $20 insulin cap

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman March 10, 2023

Reprints
Alex Hogan/STAT

And so, another working week will soon draw to a close. Not a moment too soon, yes? This is, you may recall, our treasured signal to daydream about weekend plans. Our agenda is rather abbreviated this time around due to a Woodstock-like gathering for health journos. However, we do hope to hang with our short person and promenade with the official mascot upon our return. And what about you? Those of you who enjoy betting may want to wager whether the U.S. tilts into a recession. On a lighter note, spring is edging closer, so this may be an opportunity to clean out the castle or look further afield and plan a summer getaway. Or you could simply plan the rest of your life. Well, whatever you do, have a grand time. But be safe. Enjoy, and see you soon …

By law, Medicare will have to take a medication’s efficacy and its research and development costs into account when it starts to negotiate drug prices — but recent research shows pharma companies ignore those factors when they pick prices for their products, STAT explains. Two recent studies aimed to quantify how much R&D costs impact a drug’s price, and how much effectiveness correlates with its price — factors that might, in theory, help justify a sizable price tag. But neither factor has much effect, the studies concluded. Instead, as conventional wisdom suggests, the price is almost always simply what the market will bear.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Ranked to fail: Does gatekeeping affect diversity in The…
Ranked to fail: Does gatekeeping affect diversity in The Match?
How one medical school became remarkably diverse — without…
How one medical school became remarkably diverse — without considering race in admissions
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
SVB, biotech’s bank of choice, just failed. It could…
SVB, biotech’s bank of choice, just failed. It could have ripple effects
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and…
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings
Several years later, AstraZeneca says its drug extends life…
Several years later, AstraZeneca says its drug extends life for some early-stage lung cancers

Recommended Stories