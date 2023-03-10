 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
The Obesity Revolution
Health
STAT+
Biotech
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman March 10, 2023

Reprints
Pharmalot Coming/Going STILL
Alex Hogan/STAT
A man stands in front of a net on a dark field, wearing a track jacket, a hat, holding a hockey stick and carrying a gym bag. he is looking directly at the camera
Kevin Chin

Hired someone new and exciting? Promoted a rising star? Finally solved that hard-to-fill spot? Share the news with us, and we’ll share it with others. That’s right. Send us your changes, and we’ll find a home for them. Don’t be shy. Everyone wants to know who is coming and going.

And here is our regular feature in which we highlight a different person each week. This time around, we note that Marengo Therapeutics hired Kevin Chin as chief medical officer. Previously, he worked at 2seventybio, where he was senior vice president, head of clinical development.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Ranked to fail: Does gatekeeping affect diversity in The…
Ranked to fail: Does gatekeeping affect diversity in The Match?
How one medical school became remarkably diverse — without…
How one medical school became remarkably diverse — without considering race in admissions
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
SVB, biotech’s bank of choice, just failed. It could…
SVB, biotech’s bank of choice, just failed. It could have ripple effects
Several years later, AstraZeneca says its drug extends life…
Several years later, AstraZeneca says its drug extends life for some early-stage lung cancers
Pharmalittle: New York officials press pharmacy chains over abortion…
Pharmalittle: New York officials press pharmacy chains over abortion pill; Sanders pushes bill for $20 insulin…

Recommended Stories