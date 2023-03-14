Democratic lawmakers press pharmacy chains on abortion pill access

More than a dozen Democratic lawmakers are urging some of the nation’s largest drugstore chains to provide the “strongest possible legal access” to mifepristone for patients, the latest sign that pharmacies are caught in the crosshairs over abortion.

The move comes several weeks after more than 20 Republican Attorneys General sent their own letter threatening legal action against pharmacies that try to distribute the medication. The dueling missives reflect a patchwork legal framework that several large pharmacy chains now face in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision last summer that overturned Roe v. Wade.