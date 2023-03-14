 Skip to Main Content
Pharmalittle: Novo to cut some insulin prices by up to 75%; Veterans Administration to cover new Alzheimer’s treatment

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman March 14, 2023

Alex Hogan/STAT

Rise and shine, everyone, another busy day is on the way. The Pharmalot campus, in fact, is humming thanks to some repair work to the castle, although our short person is sleeping in, since this constitutes a spring break on the calendars kept by some institutions of higher learning. As for us, we can see a steady flow of flurries outside our window, and we are keeping warm with another cup of stimulation. Our choice today is blueberry cobbler. Please feel free to join us. Meanwhile, we have assembled the latest list of interesting items for you to peruse. We hope your days goes well and you conquer the world. And of course, do keep in touch. …

Under mounting pressure, Novo Nordisk plans to cut U.S. list prices for several insulin products by up to 75%, the latest big drugmaker to take such a step in response to a years-long outcry over the cost of the diabetes treatments, STAT writes. The company plans to cut the list price of its NovoLog insulin by 75% and the prices for Novolin and Levemir by 65% starting in January 2024. Novo will also lower prices for its unbranded insulin products to match the reduced price of its corresponding brand-name insulin treatments. The move comes after Eli Lilly recently announced plans to lower list prices for its most commonly prescribed insulin products by 70%,

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

