Novo Nordisk to lower insulin prices by up to 75% amid growing pressure

Under mounting pressure, Novo Nordisk plans to cut U.S. list prices for several insulin products by up to 75%, the latest big drugmaker to take such a step in response to a years-long outcry over the cost of the diabetes treatments.

The company plans to cut the list price of its NovoLog insulin by 75%, and the prices for Novolin and Levemir by 65% starting in January 2024. Novo will also lower prices for its unbranded insulin products to match the reduced price of its corresponding brand-name insulin treatments.