Pharmalittle: Biden administration to fine drugmakers for price hikes on 27 meds; Dems push pharmacy chains over access to abortion pill

The Biden administration will fine drugmakers that hiked prices faster than the inflation rate on 27 medicines administered in physician offices, STAT notes. Pfizer had the most drugs on the list of any manufacturer, with five. AbbVie’s blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug, Humira, is on the list. Gilead Sciences, Endo International, Leadiant Biosciences, and Kamada had two drugs each. The fines are some of the first major changes to the U.S. drug pricing landscape since the Inflation Reduction Act became law. But White House officials said they intend to delay actual invoices for the price hikes until 2025.