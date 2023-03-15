 Skip to Main Content
Pharmalittle: Biden administration to fine drugmakers for price hikes on 27 meds; Dems push pharmacy chains over access to abortion pill

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman March 15, 2023

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the middle of the week. Congratulations on making it this far, and remember, there are only a few more days until the weekend arrives. So keep plugging away. After all, what are the alternatives? While you ponder the possibilities, we invite you to join us for a delightful cup of stimulation. Our choice today is mocha marshmallow. No prescription is required, so no rebates must be paid or tracked. Meanwhile, here is the latest menu of tidbits to help you on your way. Have a wonderful day, and please do stay in touch. Postcards and telegrams are welcomed. …

The Biden administration will fine drugmakers that hiked prices faster than the inflation rate on 27 medicines administered in physician offices, STAT notes. Pfizer had the most drugs on the list of any manufacturer, with five. AbbVie’s blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug, Humira, is on the list. Gilead Sciences, Endo International, Leadiant Biosciences, and Kamada had two drugs each. The fines are some of the first major changes to the U.S. drug pricing landscape since the Inflation Reduction Act became law. But White House officials said they intend to delay actual invoices for the price hikes until 2025.

Ed Silverman

