 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
The Obesity Revolution
Health
Biotech
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Here’s why there aren’t many cheap, generic versions of pricey inhalers

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman March 16, 2023

Reprints
Blue inhaler asthma
Adobe

U.S. regulators approved dozens of inhalers to treat asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease over a recent 15-year period, but a new study found that generic companies have only twice successfully pursued an established pathway to create lower-cost, rival products.

The paltry outcome was largely blamed on steps that brand-name manufacturers take to forestall would-be competitors, as well as the high bar for regulatory approval. As a result, the study authors argued that a decades-old law designed to encourage generic drug development has failed to foster sufficient competition for inhalers and that reforms are needed to create lower-cost options.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Large network of clinics offering ketamine for depression shuts…
Large network of clinics offering ketamine for depression shuts down
CRISPR? Nah. A new startup bets on an old…
CRISPR? Nah. A new startup bets on an old approach to gene editing
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Califf criticizes insurers for doing too little on drug…
Califf criticizes insurers for doing too little on drug research
Pharmalittle: Alzheimer’s group starts lobbying for Medicare to cover…
Pharmalittle: Alzheimer’s group starts lobbying for Medicare to cover new drug; U.S. judge seems sympathetic to…
U.K. trade group suspends Novo Nordisk for ‘serious breaches’…
U.K. trade group suspends Novo Nordisk for ‘serious breaches’ in promoting obesity drug

Recommended Stories