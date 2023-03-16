Here’s why there aren’t many cheap, generic versions of pricey inhalers

U.S. regulators approved dozens of inhalers to treat asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease over a recent 15-year period, but a new study found that generic companies have only twice successfully pursued an established pathway to create lower-cost, rival products.

The paltry outcome was largely blamed on steps that brand-name manufacturers take to forestall would-be competitors, as well as the high bar for regulatory approval. As a result, the study authors argued that a decades-old law designed to encourage generic drug development has failed to foster sufficient competition for inhalers and that reforms are needed to create lower-cost options.