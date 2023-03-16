 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
The Obesity Revolution
Biotech
Health
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Sanofi becomes the third leading insulin maker to lower list prices, cutting Lantus price by 78%

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman March 16, 2023

Reprints
Ruby Wallau for STAT

Following the lead of its rivals, Sanofi will cut the price of its most widely prescribed insulin in the U.S. by 78% and also place a $35 cap on out-of-pocket costs for commercially insured patients who take the treatment, which is called Lantus. The moves will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

The change comes after Eli Lilly and then Novo Nordisk announced plans this month to reduce list prices for some of their own insulin products by similar amounts. The three companies are the largest manufacturers of insulin and collectively hold a dominant 80% share of the market. But their continual lock-step price hikes over the years have generated intense criticism.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

U.K. trade group suspends Novo Nordisk for ‘serious breaches’…
U.K. trade group suspends Novo Nordisk for ‘serious breaches’ in promoting obesity drug
CRISPR? Nah. A new startup bets on an old…
CRISPR? Nah. A new startup bets on an old approach to gene editing
FDA offers radio silence on question of spring Covid…
FDA offers radio silence on question of spring Covid boosters, as other countries push ahead
Federal Medicaid officials cajole states to auto-enroll beneficiaries as…
Federal Medicaid officials cajole states to auto-enroll beneficiaries as huge coverage losses loom
FDA to convene advisory panel for Sarepta’s gene therapy…
FDA to convene advisory panel for Sarepta’s gene therapy for Duchenne
Here’s why there aren’t many cheap, generic versions of…
Here’s why there aren’t many cheap, generic versions of pricey inhalers

Recommended Stories