U.K. trade group suspends Novo Nordisk for ‘serious breaches’ in promoting obesity drug

In a rare move, a U.K. pharmaceutical industry trade group suspended Novo Nordisk for two years due to “serious breaches” involving the promotion of a weight-loss drug that violated a code of practice and discredited the entire sector.

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry took this step after receiving a complaint alleging the company had sponsored courses on weight management on LinkedIn for health professionals, without making clear that it was involved in the sponsorship. Since its Saxenda treatment is a weight-loss drug, the LinkedIn post “appeared to be promotional,” the complaint stated.