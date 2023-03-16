 Skip to Main Content
U.K. trade group suspends Novo Nordisk for ‘serious breaches’ in promoting obesity drug

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman March 16, 2023

Novo Nordisk Denmark
LISELOTTE SABROE/AFP/Getty Images

In a rare move, a U.K. pharmaceutical industry trade group suspended Novo Nordisk for two years due to “serious breaches” involving the promotion of a weight-loss drug that violated a code of practice and discredited the entire sector.

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry took this step after receiving a complaint alleging the company had sponsored courses on weight management on LinkedIn for health professionals, without making clear that it was involved in the sponsorship. Since its Saxenda treatment is a weight-loss drug, the LinkedIn post “appeared to be promotional,” the complaint stated.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

