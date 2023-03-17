Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

Keith Wilcoxen (Courtesy)

And here is our regular feature in which we highlight a different person each week. This time around, we note that Rome Therapeutics hired Keith Wilcoxen as executive vice president, early development. Previously, he worked at Zenas BioPharma, where he was senior vice president, global research, and before that, he was vice president of translational research at Boston Pharmaceuticals.