Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

  Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman March 17, 2023

Pharmalot Coming/Going STILL
Alex Hogan/STAT
a man wearing a black fleece vest and a green long sleeved button down, standing in a room with large windows. he is leaning over a counter with a shiny wood board with a green inlay
Keith Wilcoxen (Courtesy)

Hired someone new and exciting? Promoted a rising star? Finally solved that hard-to-fill spot? Share the news with us, and we’ll share it with others. That’s right. Send us your changes, and we’ll find a home for them. Don’t be shy. Everyone wants to know who is coming and going.

And here is our regular feature in which we highlight a different person each week. This time around, we note that Rome Therapeutics hired Keith Wilcoxen as executive vice president, early development. Previously, he worked at Zenas BioPharma, where he was senior vice president, global research, and before that, he was vice president of translational research at Boston Pharmaceuticals.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

