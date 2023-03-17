Pharmalittle: Sanofi cuts price on a popular insulin by 78%; Califf criticizes insurers for doing too little on drug research

And so, another working week will soon draw to a close. Not a moment too soon, yes? This is, you may recall, our treasured signal to daydream about weekend plans. Our agenda is exceedingly modest. We plan to promenade with the official mascot, catch up on our napping, and hope to have a listening party with Mrs. Pharmalot. So far, the rotation includes this, this and this. And what about you? Spring is about to spring, so this may be an opportunity to start tidying up around the castle. You could get a head start and book a much-needed getaway, or curl up in front of the telly and binge watch. Or you could simply plan the rest of your life. Well, whatever you do, have a grand time. But be safe. Enjoy, and see you soon …

Following the lead of its rivals, Sanofi will cut the price of its most widely prescribed insulin in the U.S. by 78% and also place a $35 cap on out-of-pocket costs for commercially insured patients who take the treatment, which is called Lantus, STAT writes. The change comes after Eli Lilly and then Novo Nordisk announced plans earlier this month to reduce list prices for some of their own insulin products by similar amounts. The three companies are the largest manufacturers of insulin and collectively hold a dominant 80% share of the market. But their continual lock-step price hikes over the years have generated intense criticism.