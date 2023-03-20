Pharmalittle: Manufacturers say bird flu shots for humans can be made quickly; obesity guidelines for children disappoint

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to another working week. We hope the weekend respite was relaxing and invigorating, because that oh-so familiar routine of phone calls, online meetings, and deadlines has returned. To cope, we are firing up the coffee kettle and brewing a few cups of stimulation. Our choice today is chocolate marshmallow, for those tracking this sort of thing. As always, you are invited to join us. Now, though, the time has come to get cracking. So we have assembled a few items of interest for your enjoyment. We hope you have a smashing day and conquer the world. And of course, please do keep in touch. As noted before, postcards and telegrams are always welcome. …

Either due to cost or ongoing shortages, people are seeking alternatives to the brand name medications Ozempic and Wegovy, both of which contain the active ingredient semaglutide, NBC News tells us. And some people are turning to compounding pharmacies for the hard-to-get weight-loss drugs. Novo Nordisk, the sole manufacturer of Ozempic and Wegovy and the patent-holder of semaglutide, said in a statement that it does not provide the ingredient to these pharmacies, leading some experts to question where pharmacies are sourcing the drug — and whether it is semaglutide at all.