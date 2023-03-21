Patient groups balk at former AstraZeneca official negotiating U.K.-India free trade deal

The chief U.K. negotiator for a free trade deal with India spent nearly three decades working for AstraZeneca, which advocacy groups say gives pharma too much influence.

More than 200 civil society and patient advocacy groups are urging the U.K. government to remove the key negotiator working on a free trade agreement with the Indian government because of his previous ties to a major pharmaceutical company.

A leaked version of the agreement already sparked concerns last year that the proposed deal would impede the supply of affordable generic medicines in poor countries around the world. Now, the groups are upset that the involvement of Harjinder Kang, the U.K. Director for Policy & Trade Negotiations, may be compromised because he previously spent nearly three decades in different positions at AstraZeneca.