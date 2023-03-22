NIH rejects bid to cut a cancer drug’s price by sidestepping patents

In a long-awaited decision, the National Institutes of Health rejected a petition urging the agency to use a controversial provision of federal law to widen access to a cancer drug by forcing the manufacturers to license their patents.

The focus of the petition was the cost of the Xtandi prostate cancer drug, which has a list price of between $160,000 and $180,000. The medicine was developed at the University of California, Los Angeles, with help from U.S. taxpayer dollars — specifically, grants from the NIH and the Department of Defense. One of the chief inventors was a professor at UCLA, who later licensed the drug.