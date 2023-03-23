 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
The Obesity Revolution
STAT+
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

J&J loses a patent battle in India over a crucial tuberculosis drug

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman March 23, 2023

Reprints
Tuberculosis patient
The Indian patent office has rejected Johnson & Johnson's bid to extend a monopoly on a crucial TB treatment. PAL PILLAI/AFP/Getty Images

In a defeat for Johnson & Johnson, the Indian patent office has rejected its bid to extend a monopoly on a crucial tuberculosis treatment, opening the door to lower-cost generic alternatives needed in low- and middle-income countries.

The health care giant sought to extend patent protection on bedaquiline, also known as Sirturo, after the primary patent expires in India in July. The move angered advocacy groups, because the medicine is considered the backbone in treatment regimens and accounts for anywhere from 35% to 70% of the overall cost. Advocates estimate generic versions could lower costs by as much as 80%.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

International team creates first chimeric human-monkey embryos
International team creates first chimeric human-monkey embryos
‘Microdosing’ is touted by ’shroomers and Reddit users. Science…
‘Microdosing’ is touted by ’shroomers and Reddit users. Science is starting to test their claims —…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
California judge deals GSK a setback as first Zantac…
California judge deals GSK a setback as first Zantac lawsuit will now go to trial
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and…
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings
Pharmalittle: EU delays pharma legislation again; India cancels license…
Pharmalittle: EU delays pharma legislation again; India cancels license for maker of cough syrup linked to…

Recommended Stories