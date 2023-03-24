 Skip to Main Content
California judge deals GSK a setback as first Zantac lawsuit will now go to trial

  Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman March 24, 2023

Zantac
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In a setback to GSK, a California judge ruled that a consumer cleared a key legal hurdle and can proceed with a lawsuit claiming the Zantac heartburn drug was linked to cancer, a decision that suggests the company may face lengthy and expensive litigation.

The ruling stands in contrast to a decision issued last December by a U.S. federal judge in Florida, who was overseeing a separate batch of lawsuits and determined that claims the medicine can cause several different types of cancer were not backed by sound scientific evidence. The judge also strongly disagreed with the analyses offered by experts and dismissed the lawsuits.

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

