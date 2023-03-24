Pharmalittle: EU delays pharma legislation again; India cancels license for maker of cough syrup linked to deaths

And so, another working week will soon draw to a close. Not a moment too soon, yes? This is, you may recall, our treasured signal to daydream about weekend plans. Our agenda is still shaping up, but we plan to promenade extensively with the official mascot, catch up on our reading, and hold the ritual listening party with Mrs. Pharmalot. So far, the rotation includes this, this and this. And what about you? Now that spring has sprung, you can tidy around the castle or manicure the grounds. This is also a lovely time to enjoy the great outdoors — perhaps a long walk in the woods is in order. Or if you feel a wee bit social, you might reach out to someone special. Well, whatever you do, have a grand time. But be safe. Enjoy, and see you soon. …

Publication of forthcoming European Union pharmaceutical legislation has been postponed for the third time and is causing tensions to rise among EU lawmakers and health stakeholders, who have demanded the European Commission start the legislative process on time, Euractiv reports. The revision of the EU pharmaceutical legislation will set up a framework for the use of human medicines, from production, to clinical trials, to marketing authorization. Some members of the European Parliament argue the delay is a win for the pharmaceutical industry, which has sought to postpone the legislation, and also makes it more difficult to have comprehensive and open review.