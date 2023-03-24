 Skip to Main Content
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

  Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman March 24, 2023

Alex Hogan/STAT

Hired someone new and exciting? Promoted a rising star? Finally solved that hard-to-fill spot? Share the news with us, and we’ll share it with others. That’s right. Send us your changes, and we’ll find a home for them. Don’t be shy. Everyone wants to know who is coming and going.

Gopi Shanker
Gopi Shanker Courtesy

And here is our regular feature in which we highlight a different person each week. This time around, we note that Beam Therapeutics hired Gopi Shanker as chief scientific officer. Previously, he worked at Tevard Biosciences as chief scientific officer and, before that, he was at the Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, where he was head of neuroscience.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

