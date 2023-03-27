 Skip to Main Content
Pharmalittle: FDA proposes more rigorous cancer drug trials for accelerated approval; insurers not covering obesity meds for kids

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman March 27, 2023

Alex Hogan/STAT

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to another working week. We hope the weekend respite was relaxing and invigorating, because that oh-so familiar routine of online meetings, phone calls, and deadlines has predictably returned. But you knew this would happen, yes? After all, the world, such as it is, keeps spinning. So why not give it a nudge in a better direction with a piping hot cup of stimulation? Our choice today is an old standby — hazelnut cream. Please feel free to join us. Meanwhile, we have been busy foraging for items of interest, which we hope will ease your journey today. Have a wonderful day and, of course, do keep in touch. We appreciate insightful tips. …

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration proposed cancer drug developers in most cases conduct more rigorous trials to seek accelerated approval for their candidates, Reuters tells us. The agency proposed that companies conduct randomized controlled trials in which patients receive either a therapy or another alternate treatment instead of trials that test the drug without a comparator, known as single-arm studies. The FDA suggested two approaches — one of conducting a randomized clinical trial before getting the accelerated nod and then again to confirm the benefits, and another of holding just one trial to seek the nod with long-term follow-up.

Ed Silverman

