Ohio attorney general accuses pharmacy benefit managers of drug price fixing

  Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman March 27, 2023

Drug Pricing
The Ohio attorney general filed a lawsuit on Monday accusing three large pharmacy benefit managers of fixing prices for various medicines, the latest effort to scrutinize the controversial companies that occupy a crucial role in pharmaceutical pricing.

The lawsuit alleges Humana, Prime Therapeutics, and Cigna — which owns Express Scripts — shared pricing information and other data gathered by a company based in Switzerland to gain an upper hand in negotiations with drug companies for rebates on insulins and other drugs, including generics. The company was created as subsidiary of Express Scripts, which gave Prime a minority stake in 2019, the suit stated, although it was initially billed as a collaboration.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Recommended Stories