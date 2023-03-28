Pharmalittle: Ohio attorney general accuses PBMs of price fixing; how cost-effectiveness fight could hobble drug price negotiations

Top of the morning to you. Steely gray skies are hovering over the Pharmalot campus right now, but our spirits remain sunny, nonetheless. Why? We will trot out a bit of insight from the Morning Mayor, who would say “Every new day should be unwrapped like a precious gift.” To celebrate the notion, we are brewing still more cups of stimulation and invite you to join us. Our flavor today is the aromatic chocolate raspberry. Remember, a prescription is not required. Meanwhile, here are a few items of interest. Hope you have a smashing day and, of course, do stay in touch. Postcards and telegrams are still in vogue around here. …

As the U.S. drug crisis has accelerated, the pharmaceutical industry has jumped into action — particularly when it comes to naloxone, the drug used to reverse opioid overdoses, STAT reports. At first glance, the race to create stronger, more advanced overdose-reversal tools seems like a win-win: a case study in American pharmaceutical companies saving countless lives and turning a profit along the way. But drug companies have used the opioid crisis, and the nation’s fear of fentanyl, to aggressively market high-cost naloxone products that divert resources away from cheaper forms of the life-saving medication. And these expensive new products do not fill a legitimate public health need.