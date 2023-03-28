 Skip to Main Content
Pharmalittle: Ohio attorney general accuses PBMs of price fixing; how cost-effectiveness fight could hobble drug price negotiations

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman March 28, 2023

Alex Hogan/STAT

Top of the morning to you. Steely gray skies are hovering over the Pharmalot campus right now, but our spirits remain sunny, nonetheless. Why? We will trot out a bit of insight from the Morning Mayor, who would say “Every new day should be unwrapped like a precious gift.” To celebrate the notion, we are brewing still more cups of stimulation and invite you to join us. Our flavor today is the aromatic chocolate raspberry. Remember, a prescription is not required. Meanwhile, here are a few items of interest. Hope you have a smashing day and, of course, do stay in touch. Postcards and telegrams are still in vogue around here. …

As the U.S. drug crisis has accelerated, the pharmaceutical industry has jumped into action — particularly when it comes to naloxone, the drug used to reverse opioid overdoses, STAT reports. At first glance, the race to create stronger, more advanced overdose-reversal tools seems like a win-win: a case study in American pharmaceutical companies saving countless lives and turning a profit along the way. But drug companies have used the opioid crisis, and the nation’s fear of fentanyl, to aggressively market high-cost naloxone products that divert resources away from cheaper forms of the life-saving medication. And these expensive new products do not fill a legitimate public health need.

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

