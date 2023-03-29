Shortage of monkeys for early-stage research jeopardizes timelines for developing some drugs

A growing shortage of monkeys used for early-stage pharmaceutical research is causing concern that many companies will soon face costly delays starting clinical trials — leading to a slowdown in drug development.

In recent weeks, the U.S Fish & Wildlife Service began denying company requests to import long-tailed macaques from Cambodia in the wake of a federal investigation into a smuggling ring. Meanwhile, the cost of these monkeys, when they can be obtained, has jumped to more than $25,000 each, compared with $10,000 or less three years ago.