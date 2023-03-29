 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
The Obesity Revolution
Biotech
Health
STAT+
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharmalot
STAT+

Shortage of monkeys for early-stage research jeopardizes timelines for developing some drugs

  • Ed Silverman
  • Damian Garde

By Ed Silverman and Damian Garde March 29, 2023

Reprints
Long-tailed macaque -- pharmalot coverage for STAT
Wong Maye-E/AP

A growing shortage of monkeys used for early-stage pharmaceutical research is causing concern that many companies will soon face costly delays starting clinical trials — leading to a slowdown in drug development.

In recent weeks, the U.S Fish & Wildlife Service began denying company requests to import long-tailed macaques from Cambodia in the wake of a federal investigation into a smuggling ring. Meanwhile, the cost of these monkeys, when they can be obtained, has jumped to more than $25,000 each, compared with $10,000 or less three years ago.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Authors Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian Garde covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

New weight loss drugs are changing the narrative on…
New weight loss drugs are changing the narrative on obesity, with a push from pharma
‘Three Identical Strangers’: It’s not too late to address…
‘Three Identical Strangers’: It’s not too late to address the ethical violations
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Medical device companies now need to prove to FDA…
Medical device companies now need to prove to FDA they’re protected against cyber attacks
Pressure is building on pharma and biotech companies to…
Pressure is building on pharma and biotech companies to take climate action
Oscar Health names former Aetna executive as new CEO
Oscar Health names former Aetna executive as new CEO

Recommended Stories