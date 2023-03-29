 Skip to Main Content
Dutch health minister won’t cover a Gilead cancer drug due to the cost

  • Ed Silverman

By Ed Silverman March 29, 2023

gilead logo ca remdesivir
Yichuan Cao/Sipa USA via AP Images

In a rare move, the Dutch health ministry refused to provide coverage for a Gilead Sciences breast cancer treatment in a dispute over cost, one of the few times the government agency has taken such a step in recent years.

In explaining the decision, Health Minister Ernst Kuipers maintained that the price Gilead sought to charge for its medication, known as Trodelvy, did not justify the health benefits. The cost for each of the estimated 139 people who would be eligible for treatment would have been approximately $74,465, or a $10.4 million annual outlay.

Ed Silverman

